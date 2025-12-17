JOURNEY TO ICELAND: Learn About The 2026 Bryan Chamber Northern Lights Trip

PRESS RELEASE – The Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Jennie B Travels, is hosting a special informational session for the 2026 group trip: Iceland’s Magical Northern Lights Discovery.

The session will take place on Monday, January 26th, 2026, at 6:00 PM in the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce conference room. This no-obligation meeting is the perfect opportunity to learn about this once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Attendees will be joined by James Cartmell from Collette, who will provide an in-depth look at the itinerary, answer questions, and highlight the unforgettable experiences that make this tour a true bucket-list adventure.

Whether you’re an experienced traveler or simply curious about exploring the land of fire and ice, this informational session offers an exciting preview of what’s in store.

Interested participants are encouraged to contact Jennie B Travels at (419) 551-7687 or hello@jenniebtravels.com for more information.