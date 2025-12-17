Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Two-Day Leadership Training Workshop

PRESS RELEASE – The Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a two-day Leadership Training Workshop on January 23rd and January 30th, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Bryan Chamber office.

The event is sponsored by Northwest State Community College and made possible through partnerships with the Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce, Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce, and Mainstreet Edgerton.

This interactive, activity-based workshop is designed for both new and experienced leaders seeking practical tools to motivate employees, enhance engagement, improve communication, and build high-performing teams.

Attendees will leave equipped with strategies to assess employee skills, coach for performance, handle objections, and lead with confidence in 2026 and beyond.

The workshop will be led by Rachael Bowling, who brings more than 35 years of experience in leadership, communication, strategic planning, sales, and employee development.

Rachael has trained leaders for organizations such as Grainger, Amcor, Dow Corning, Verizon, Procter & Gamble, Sunoco, Progressive Insurance, Lowe’s, Goodyear, Office Max, Wells Fargo, BP, Synchrony Bank, and Fidelity.

In addition to this January workshop, the Chamber will offer additional leadership and sales training sessions throughout 2026.

For more information, contact the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce at info@bryanchamber.org or 419-636-2247.