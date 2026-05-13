Kaptur Announces Over $1 Million In Federal Investment Secured For Local NW Ohio Airports In Williams, Defiance, And Sandusky Counties

Press Release

Washington, DC – Today, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) announced that the US Department of Transportation (USDOT), through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has awarded $1,066,575 in federal awards to support critical infrastructure improvements at Williams County Regional Airport (OG6), Defiance Memorial Airport (DFI), and Sandusky County Regional Airport (S24). These airport improvements are part of a broader effort to enhance transportation infrastructure across Northwest Ohio. The $1,066,575 in federal awards from the FAA include:

* $527,535 for Williams County Regional Airport (OG6) and the Williams County Regional Airport Authority for the final phase of construction to rehabilitate 7,750 square yards of existing Apron AP B pavement to maintain structural pavement integrity. * $360,000 for Defiance Memorial Airport (DFI) and the Defiance County Regional Airport Authority to update the existing airport master plan study. * $179,040 for Sandusky County Regional Airport (S24) and the Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority to rehabilitate 6,200 feet of existing paved Taxiway A to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life. This funding will cover pavement design, the shifting of existing paved Taxiway C by 150 feet to bring the airport into conformity with current standards, lighting design, and other design needs.

“Northwest Ohio is a strong cornerstone of Ohio’s legacy as the birthplace of aviation. Our local regional airports across Northwest Ohio help to strengthen our economy in communities both big and small, and strengthening our airports helps all of our citizens,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09). “These federal investments in Defiance, Williams, and Sandusky Counties ensure our local airports remain safe, reliable, and ready to serve the needs of all who use them. Modernizing local facilities strengthens our Northwest Ohio communities, building a strong foundation to grow our economies, and connect our people and businesses to the world.” These new federal investments build on previous awards to airports across our Northwest Ohio region. In April 2026 Congresswoman Kaptur announced $536,616 awarded to rehabilitate Defiance County Airport Infrastructure . In June 2025 Congresswoman Kaptur delivered over $1.4 Million in FAA funding for four Northwest Ohio airports to modernize infrastructure and bolster safety . In July 2025, she announced $342,000 for Fulton County Airport to improve runway conditions. In August 2025, Congresswoman Kaptur announced $300,000 in FAA Funds to Fulton and Williams County Airports . In 2024 she also brought home $400,000 in FAA funds to strengthen aviation upgrades across multiple airports in the district. # # #