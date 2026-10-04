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Ken’s Famous Bologna Dinner Brings Food, Music And Tradition To Fayette Opera House

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A local sausage-making tradition, homemade pies and live music came together at the Fayette Opera House on October 3 during Ken’s Famous Bologna Dinner, a fundraiser benefiting the historic venue. The evening featured quarter-pound bologna sandwiches made by Ken Thatcher, along with chips, drinks, and slices of homemade pie; live entertainment followed the meal.

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