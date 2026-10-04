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Archbold Community Theatre Stages ‘Wizards & Wands’ At Giffey Hall

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Archbold Community Theatre presented its production of “Wizards & Wands” at Giffey Hall during a five-performance run across two weekends. Evening performances were held Sept. 25 and 26 and Oct. 2 and 3, with the production closing with a 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 4. The play was presented through special arrangement with Brooklyn Publishers.

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