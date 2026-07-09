Kevin Maynard Hired As Assistant Vice President Of Member Consulting

American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) has announced that Kevin Maynard has joined the organization as assistant vice president of member consulting.

Maynard will report to Paul Beckhusen, senior vice president of power supply and generation operations and COO.

In this role, he will foster member relationships, with a focus on smaller members; develop and conduct member needs assessments and provide members with information on AMP and other resources to help achieve their local goals; and help advance AMP’s Member Success Strategic Plan initiatives.

“AMP is fortunate to have Kevin join our team,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP president/CEO.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge to the organization and a deep understanding of what it takes to successfully run a public power utility. Our members — big or small — will benefit from his expertise.”

Maynard brings more than 40 years of industry experience to this new position. He most recently served as director of electric utilities for the City of Marshall Electric Department since 2021.

In that capacity, he also served on the AMP Board of Trustees, representing Marshall, from 2023 to 2026.

Over his extensive career in public power, Maynard has led utilities in Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota, including the member communities of Bowling Green, Bryan, Hamilton and Wyandotte.

Over his career, he has dedicated a total of 18 years of service on the AMP Board of Trustees, dating back to his first term on the board, from 1993 to 1997.

Maynard received the 2026 James D. Donovan Individual Achievement Award from the American Public Power Association on June 30 at the 2026 APPA National Conference.

The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the electric utility industry and to public power.

“Through our time serving together on the AMP Board of Trustees and beyond, I have had the opportunity to see Kevin’s leadership and dedication to public power firsthand,” Beckhusen said.

“His experience and understanding of member needs will make him a tremendous asset as we continue to advance our member-focused initiatives. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Maynard has also served on the American Public Power Association Board of Directors, as well as on the boards of the Michigan Municipal Electric Association, Michigan Public Power Agency, Michigan South Central Power Agency, the Ohio Public Power Education Institute, and the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency.

He was also involved in the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association, served as chairperson of the Ohio Municipal Energy Group, and briefly managed electric aggregation for AMPO, Inc., AMP’s wholly owned taxable subsidiary that provides consulting services to both electric and natural gas aggregations.

“After many years in public power, I’m grateful for the opportunity to join AMP in this role,” Maynard said.

“I see this as an opportunity to give back to the communities and organizations that have meant so much to me in my career.

“I look forward to working with our members to find the unique solutions that will position their utilities for continued success.”

Maynard has worked in the public power sector since first joining Bryan Municipal Utilities in 1980.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Defiance College and an Associate of Applied Science in electro-mechanical engineering from Northwest Technical College.