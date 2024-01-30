Kiwanis Club Welcomes Bryan High School & Middle School Students

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERJANUARY SOTM … The Bryan Kiwanis Club welcomed Bryan High School’s Students of the Month for January 2024. They shared with the club their most memorable high school experience as well as their future plans for college next year. Pictured left to right: Peyton Schafer, Dylan Koenig, and Noel Huard. STEM CONFERENCE DETAILS … The Bryan Kiwanis Club recently heard from three 7th grade students at Bryan Middle School along with their teacher who spoke with the club about their experiences of attending the 40th Annual Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Conference at Bowling Green State University. STEM’s goal is to provide an experience that connects STEM education to the real world and sparks an interest in pursuing STEM majors and careers in young women. Pictured left to right: Isabella Alsobrooks, Felicity Thiel, Skielynn Carlisle, and their teacher Jennifer Redhead.