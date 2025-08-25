Kyra Gates Named New North Central Athletic Director

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NEW NC ATHLETIC DIRECTOR … Kyra Gates (above) was hired recently as the new athletic director at North Central High School. She began her duties on August 18 and replaces Michael Babin, who had earlier resigned from the position.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Kyra Gates brings a wealth of experience into her new position as athletic director a...