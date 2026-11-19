By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

There have been many health-related concerns regarding high voltage lines to power controversial data centers across Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana.

During a recent informational meeting held Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Northwest Township Community Building, it was stated that electric companies say their high voltage transmission lines have no adverse health effects.

It has turned into a health-related topic for Becca Leider, a registered nurse for more than 20 years. She became interested in high voltage transmission lines several weeks ago when she learned the Lulu-Sorensen Improvement Project would go through her property in Indiana.

“From the moment I started researching it, it has become all encompassing in my life,” Leider said. “If I’m going to do something, I’m going to go all the way. If it’s something that affects me and especially my children, I will not stop.”

The Lulu-Sorensen Improvement Project is a transmission solution proposed by American Electric Power (AEP) and subsequently selected by Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) through its regional planning process to address identified system needs.

This project will strengthen the reliability of the regional electric grid, lower the risk of future outages and support faster service restoration when outages occur. The project will also create opportunities for future growth and development.

It involves building approximately 75 miles of 765-kilovolt (kV) transmission line between the Sorensen Substation, located near North Gundy Road in Jackson, Michigan, and extending to a point at the Indiana-Michigan state line. It runs parallel to the Ohio state line in Williams County.

One concern she has with these transmission lines is the environmental impact. The structures holding these lines can be 175 feet tall and spaced around 1,200 feet apart.

“This is definitely going to change the landscapes of our rural communities,” Leider noted. “When we look at these structures, they are stacked on the land, taking up farms. But we aren’t seeing what’s below them. They require a foundation, and these foundations are 60-65 feet deep.”

Leider said large equipment can compact the soil, and chemicals used to lubricate it can run off and contaminate water with heavy metals or radon.

Leider pointed out that companies will often point to the lack of studies, especially federal studies, showing any negative health effects from the lines.

If the overhead power lines are installed, Leider believes the exposure can cause problems fighting cancer cells.

She also sees a link between the electromagnetic fields (EMF) the lines create and genetic issues, as well as neurological issues such as ADHD, Alzheimer’s, dementia and anxiety.

“There are safe methods to continue providing these power lines, such as going underground,” Leider said. “Some companies will say they can’t go underground, but they can with some modifications.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Steuben County Commissioners took a strong stand on the project in a letter asking that the project be suspended until all questions raised by the public and government are answered, as first reported in the Herald-Republican.

“These concerns extend beyond the immediate construction and operation of the proposed transmission line and include potential long-term impacts on public health, the environment, property values, quality of life and the overall well-being of communities affected,” the letter from commissioners said.

Leider said this topic also connects to another hot topic at the moment: data centers. “If you lay out all of the already approved and proposed data centers, guess what’s going to happen,” she commented.

“They’re going to follow those line paths with the 765s and those substations that are already existing and those that are already built.”