Latta Introduces Legislation Working To Protect Mothers, Babies & Unborn Children

BOWLING GREEN, OH – Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) introduced two bills working to protect mothers, babies, and unborn children: the Support and Value Expectant (SAVE) Moms and Babies Act and the Protecting the Dignity of Unborn Children Act.

“We must do everything we can to protect and defend those who cannot do so themselves,” said Latta. “In order to protect the sanctity of life, it is necessary to ensure our laws are protecting mothers, babies, and unborn children. Every life has value, and we must work together to be a voice for the voiceless and make significant strides to further pro-life policies.

“The SAVE Moms and Babies Act is necessary to recognize chemical abortion for what it is – dangerous,” continued Latta. “Pro-abortion advocates are working to loosen current restrictions on chemical abortion drugs and to make them available remotely or by mail. This bill is necessary to prevent the repeal of these common-sense regulations. The Protecting the Dignity of Unborn Children Act would ensure that under no circumstance the remains of babies whose lives were taken by abortion end up in landfills or any navigable waters. These bills will both work to ensure the life is protected and preserved, and that each person is provided the care they deserve.”

BACKGROUND

In 2017, there were roughly 860,000 abortions in the United States, or the entire population of South Dakota. While the overall abortion rate is decreasing, the rate of using chemical abortion is going up, accounting for roughly 39% of procedures that year.

Latta introduced the Support and Value Expectant (SAVE) Moms and Babies Act in the House of Representatives to prevent labeling changes, such as removing the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS), for already approved abortion drugs.

It would also prevent providers from “dispensing” the drugs remotely, by mail, or via telemedicine. The SAVE Moms and Babies Act would prevent the FDA from approving new chemical abortion drugs.

Chemical abortions have the highest complication rate of available procedures rate than surgical abortions or any other available procedures. Dispensing abortion drugs without in-person appointments and ultrasounds dramatically increases the risk to women.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) introduced companion legislation in the Senate. Latta recently worked with Senator Hyde-Smith to lead 102 Members of Congress in urging the courts to reinstate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) rules, recognizing the dangers posed by abandoning women to suffer through the physical and psychological impact of chemical abortion without medical supervision.

Latta also introduced the Protecting the Dignity of Unborn Children Act, which would make it a federal crime to dispose of aborted body parts in landfills or in any navigable waters of the United States. Similar legislation was recently signed into law in Ohio.