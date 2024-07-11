Little Miss Montpelier Donates To Williams County Humane Society

LITTLE MISS MONTPELIER … Elsie Thorp, a passionate animal lover, organized a bake sale on Friday, June 26th, and Saturday, June 27th during the Lake Seneca garage sales to raise money for the Williams County Humane Society. Elsie ended up donating a total of $110.00 to the organization. The funds donated will be used for animal care like spay and neuter, surgeries, and vaccines. Above, Elsie is pictured with one of the animals at the Williams County Humane Society where she donated money. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)