Spokes Country Kitchen Near Pioneer Closed Following Breaking & Entering

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

According to a social media post by Spokes Country Restaurant, the store is currently closed due to an incident. The post was made at 6:31 a.m. on Thursday, July 11th.

Police Chief Tim Livengood has informed The Village Reporter that the incident that took place has been determined as a breaking and entering.

Entry was made into the building through a northwest door and an undetermined amount of cash was taken. The case is currently under investigation. A statement from the Pioneer Police Department is expected.