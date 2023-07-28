Local Girls Part Of International Champion Twirling Teams

Congratulations are in order for Step Up Twirling Academy, newly crowned International Champions in the Tiny Tot Small division in the Novelty event. The group performed a baton, ribbon, umbrella, and hula hoop routine to “Rain”.

A highly qualified panel of judges selected the winners from the man groups appearing at this competition sponsored by Twirling Unlimited.

This International competition took place in Canton, Ohio at the Canton Memorial Civic Center and attracted groups from across the U.S. and Canada in quest of the top honors in this important baton twirling event.

Two other Step Up Twirling Academy groups also competed at the International Competition. The Tiny Tot Small Pom team earned 3rd place and the Juvenile Small Dance Twirl Team earned 5th place.

The members of these groups wish to express their appreciation to Jamie Harris and Lindsay Vance, coaches and Cindy Pinkelman, director, for long hours of selfless work.

These groups have also traveled to Bedford High School for the Regional Competition and are currently planning to perform at the Toledo Walleye.