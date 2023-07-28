J.R. Grieser (1935 – 2023)

(Former Vice President At Sauder Woodworking)

J.R. Grieser, age 87 years, of Archbold, passed away early Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

He was born August 13, 1935 at Wauseon the son of Galen and Ada (Rupp) Grieser. On December 3, 1977 he married Mary.

He drove truck for Grieser Trucking for 5 years then went to Sauder Woodworking for 40 years, retiring in 2001, as Vice President of Manufacturing.

In retirement he drove truck for Wycliffe Bible Translators for 5 years and enjoyed spending time at Bird Lake with his grandchildren and family.

He served his community in many ways including time on the Pettisville School Board. He was an active member of the Pettisville Missionary Church. JR’s greatest legacy was to demonstrate the love of Jesus to everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife Mary; four children, Lillie (John) Holloway of Huntington, IN, Zach (Nancy) Frey of Ypsilanti, MI, Anna (Scott) Norris of Wauseon and Jody (Matt) Blake of Zimmerman, MN; eleven grandchildren, Rodney (Kelly) Holloway, Cassie (Steve) Malenda, Clay (Kelsey) Norris, Joshua (Kathleen) Frey, Cam Norris, David Frey, Rachel Frey, Andrew Frey, Noah Blake, Sarah Blake and Samuel Blake; six great-grandchildren with one on the way, Tyler Holloway, Mackenzie Holloway, Adelyn Malenda, Xander Norris, Lincoln Malenda and Oslo Norris; siblings, Richard (Conna) Grieser, Linda Vasvery and Diane (Randy) Nafziger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Amy; siblings Geneva Good and Wauneta Meller.

Services will be held on Monday August 7, at 11 AM at Pettisville Missionary Church. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery at 10 AM. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home on Sunday August 6, from 12-4 PM.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Sauder Village or Rich in Christ Ministries. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

