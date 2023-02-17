Local Government Officials Meet With Representative Jim Hoops

Local Williams County officials met with Representative James Hoops recently at the “Dodge City Deli” in downtown Alvordton.

They discussed relevant issues in the county affecting local government. Representative Hoops represents House District 81, which includes Williams County, in The House Of Representatives in Columbus.

Pictured at the meeting are;(L To R ) Representative Hoops, Michael Elser, Bridgewater Township Trustee, and Vice Chairman of The Williams County Township Association, DaVina Nickloy, Proprietor and Hostess, Bob Short, Millcreek Township Trustee, and Chairman of The Williams County Township Association, And Commissioner Terry Rummel. (PHOTO PROVIDED)