Lyons-Royalton Fire Department: A Tribute To Dedication & Unity

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

In a small town like Lyons, Ohio, the Fire Department serves as a pillar of strength and hope for the community. Reflecting on the past year, the unwavering commitment and outstanding efforts of the Lyons Royalton Fire Department members have not gone unnoticed.

In 2023, the Lyons Royalton Fire Department responded to approximately 190 rescue calls and 64 fire calls. Despite a decrease in rescue calls, the department faced a noticeable increase in fire calls.

The reduction in rescue calls was noted as a ...