Lyons-Royalton Fire Department: A Tribute To Dedication & Unity

By: Jacob Kessler
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
jacob@thevillagereporter.com
In a small town like Lyons, Ohio, the Fire Department serves as a pillar of strength and hope for the community. Reflecting on the past year, the unwavering commitment and outstanding efforts of the Lyons Royalton Fire Department members have not gone unnoticed.
In 2023, the Lyons Royalton Fire Department responded to approximately 190 rescue calls and 64 fire calls. Despite a decrease in rescue calls, the department faced a noticeable increase in fire calls.
The reduction in rescue calls was noted as a ...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for just $2.00 is the best deal in town.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar or cup of coffee). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!