FLORENCE TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT: First In Area To Be Dually Trained

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jenna@thevillagereporter.com

Florence Township Fire covers a broad area from Edon to Blakeslee. Their department went on 62 runs in 2023. So far for the 2024 calendar year they’ve been called out to 28 runs.

While they are running about the same numbers as last year, 1/4 of those total runs amount to vehicle related accidents.

Of those motor vehicle accidents, they respond to a large number of them have them called out to the Ohio Turnpike.

Their response times to those calls are generally quicker than EMS can aide, so they remain a crucial department who responds to those turnpike calls.

The department is facing similar difficulties like other volunteer departments across the nation, in the area of available firefighters. At this time the department is running with a roster of about 30 people.

However, of those individuals, only about 3-4 are available during the day. The lack of daytime firefighters for the department does create a shortfall that Chief Allyn Luce continues to work against in his efforts to bring more volunteers onto his team.

Despite needing more volunteers on the department, those who are already on the department can attest to the significant training that Florence Township FD has been able to provide its firefighter team.

Grant money was made available in which Chief Luce took advantage of for his team. With the grant monies of around $80,000 coming in through several grants since November of 2023, the department has been able to obtain extensive training on unique things which will help their firefighters to not only aid in emergencies but also to help train and aid their fellow fire departments in the surrounding area.

Some of those trainings included: dangers and handling of lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, grain bin emergencies, and basic hazard training which individuals from the Toledo and Cleveland areas came to train the firefighters on.

As far as training capabilities of the department, they have been trained extensively in surface water rescue and grain bin rescue.

From an agricultural standpoint they are the first department within Williams County to be trained in both, and they are currently working with other departments to train them in agricultural rescues as well.

That cross training is something that Luce shares is so important as the community is more than just their coverage area.

He shared how multiple departments from around the area often gather for trainings together which helps all the volunteers to share their knowledge of rescue situations or things that may be more efficient or effective to do during a rescue.

The cross training is truly for the betterment of the entire community, and not just the coverage area of one department as all the departments have the same goal: to ensure the safety of those they were called to rescue.

The Florence Township Fire Department recently held a yearly training at their facility. All of the Williams County fire departments were invited. Of those ten departments seven showed up.

That showed Chief Luce even more how much of a community and family like effort this was. After having served on the department for 25 years as a volunteer, and now for the last 6 months as chief, Chief Luce knows the importance of community and continues daily to do whatever he can in his power to always be there are show up for his community, and even surrounding communities.

When it comes to community involvement the Florence Township FD couldn’t be more community oriented. Chief Luce expressed that “With no fire department there’s no community, with no community there’s no fire department.”

From chicken BBQ’s, helping with fallen trees, accidents, community breakfasts served out of their department, and so much more, the department is there for the community.

And their service doesn’t stop there. It continues in the everyday things they do. Chief Luce expressed how the community knows they can call on their department for anything they may need at any time.

The department will go fill pools for residents, have residents host family gatherings out of their department, and every year the fire department goes out to Edon Schools to help out with their field day.

The department is made up of more than just volunteers per say, it’s made up of the community members. Their constant involvement is apparent in showing how community oriented they are.

Chief Luce shared his heart for what he does. Not just being a firefighter but being a member of the community and being able to help his neighbors.

“Firefighters are just ordinary people doing extraordinary things.” He explains. Something not many folks would ponder on, but something that is so powerful in message.

His staff of firefighters is 100% volunteer. Meaning, every single firefighter on his roster, all 30 to be exact, are on that roster because they love what they do.

They don’t do it for a paycheck or for recognition, they do it because they are a part of their community, and they desire to help for the greater good. The firefighters are more of a family on the Florence Township FD.

While they do have a yearly Christmas dinner together, it’s the everyday sacrifices that they make together which express their hearts.

Each one of them supports the other, and they all have the incredible support of their families back at home. Because inevitably as a firefighter, you miss some of those special events.

“There’s nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer.” These are the words of Jimmy Doolittle, a WWII brigadier general whom Chief Luce quoted.

Chief Luce shared that these words describe his entire department, and he couldn’t be prouder to be part of such an incredible fire department.