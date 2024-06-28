Major Investments: Governor DeWine Signs $4.2 Billion Bill

Governor Mike DeWine’s endorsement of a multi-billion dollar spending bill on Friday morning heralds the allocation of $4.2 billion throughout the state, signifying a profound enactment of policy through fiscal measures, as articulated by the governor himself.

In the company of prominent Republican figures such as Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, House Speaker Jason Stephens, and State Senator Stephanie Kunze, Governor DeWine formally signed House Bill 2 at 10:10 a.m., divulging the bill’s inclusion of Ohio’s capital budget and a $700 million one-time fund sourced from surplus tax revenue. This substantial financial infusion encompasses diverse initiatives, ranging from a $7 million allocation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, a $400,000 endowment to a playground in Columbus, to a million-dollar investment in a park in Dayton.

The financial outlay encompasses a broad spectrum of endeavors, including support for K-12 schools, detention facility projects, and substantial funding for mental health facilities. Governor DeWine also highlighted the planned restoration of state parks and their lodges as key beneficiaries of the budget. In his address, he emphasized the intention to establish additional recovery homes to provide compassionate treatment options for individuals across Ohio.

Furthermore, Lt. Gov. Husted addressed the assembly, emphasizing the allocation of funds for cybersecurity training at the state’s universities. The bill also involves an investment in the Ohio State Highway Patrol Crime Lab to bolster toxicology testing, a crucial measure aimed at combating the involvement of drugged driving in 44% of fatal highway accidents, as noted by Governor DeWine.

Governor DeWine underscored the sustained demand for a skilled workforce in Ohio, emphasizing the state’s ongoing commitment to fostering pathways for employment. Lt. Gov. Husted echoed this sentiment, advocating for initiatives to facilitate the retention of older workers in the labor force, while simultaneously expediting opportunities for younger individuals.

The bill received approval from both the House and Senate on the final day of their session before the summer recess, containing a provision that enabled the immediate dispersal of funds for the outlined projects upon the governor’s signature.