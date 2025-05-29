Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Stabbing In Paulding County

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in Paulding County following a fatal stabbing early Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from Sheriff Jason K. Landers, deputies responded to a disturbance call at 16369 County Road 24, just southwest of Grover Hill, at 12:48 a.m. The initial report indicated a male subject was being combative and was armed with a knife.

Deputies arrived at the scene within six minutes and discovered 40-year-old Derek Eugene Pontius suffering from stab wounds. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Corbin Michael Delgado, reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Emergency personnel, including deputies and Grover Hill EMS, attempted life-saving measures before transporting Pontius to Van Wert Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after, at 1:48 a.m., a deputy located Delgado in Grover Hill. With assistance from an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, Delgado was taken into custody and booked into the Paulding County Jail.

Delgado faces an initial murder charge filed in Paulding County Common Pleas Court. The case will be forwarded to the Paulding County Prosecutor’s Office for review and possible additional charges.

Sheriff Landers noted that no further details are expected to be released at this time, as the investigation remains active.

Court records confirm that Delgado, a Grover Hill resident, has been formally charged with murder—an unclassified felony—but as of press time, no court appearance has been scheduled.