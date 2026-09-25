Marcy Kaptur Announces $4,130 Federal Grant For Wauseon Library

Wauseon, OH — Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) announced that Wauseon Public Library is one of six libraries in the state of Ohio to receive a federal Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Amounting to $4,130, the award will support the development of special collections and programs to support young readers who may be struggling with reading.

“Public libraries are the lifeblood of our communities and a gift that never stops giving,” said Congresswoman Kaptur. “They are one of the few places where all people, regardless of age or status or interests, can come to gather and truly feel that they belong.

“The Wauseon Public Library has faithfully served the Fulton County area for well over a century, bringing the joy of reading and access to information to generations of Northwest Ohioans.

“I am honored to have helped secure this investment in one of our beloved public libraries, and I am excited to see all the ways they continue to support our Wauseon community.”

“The Wauseon Public Library has been approved for a grant from the State Library of Ohio in the amount of $4,130,” said Wauseon Public Library Director Daniel Baldwin.

“The Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) will help to support our early literacy programs and the development of special collections to support our community and our young readers.

“The initiative includes age-related resources and programming that supports the state’s Science of Reading Initiative. The library is thrilled to receive this grant, and we are grateful for the investment in our community’s future!”

What began in 1875 as the Citizens Library Association, formed by a group of 100 local citizens who raised funds through membership tickets and bake sales, officially became the Wauseon Public Library in 1906 with the help of a Carnegie grant.

In the decades since, it has continued to grow alongside Fulton County, most recently through a 2024 land donation that will support future expansion.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is a federal agency that supports libraries, archives and museums in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

Its LSTA Open Grant program is designed to invest in all types of libraries as they seek to address needs in their respective communities.

As a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, Congresswoman Kaptur works hard to secure bipartisan support and funding for Northwest Ohio communities.

In June 2025, she announced a $10,000 award for Way Public Library in Perrysburg to provide a dedicated technology trainer to serve the digital needs of the community.