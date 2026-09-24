Northwest Ohio ESC Board Approves Copier Contract Expected to Save $74,000

The following actions were taken by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board at its regular meeting held Sept. 23, 2026.

The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. by President Kelly Hug. All in attendance recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

REPORTS

OSBA LEGISLATIVE LIAISON: Brian Baker shared that while things are quiet at the Statehouse, House Bill 455, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in July, will take effect Oct. 9 and includes several provisions affecting education. Regarding board vacancies and military service, HB 455 protects school district and ESC board members from removal due to an absence related to qualifying military deployment.

It also extends the timeline for boards to fill a vacancy from the next eligible meeting to within 45 days of the vacancy. If the vacancy is not filled within 45 days, the county probate court will proceed as provided under existing law. Regarding the State Board of Education, HB 455 modifies the State Board of Education changes included in HB 96. Rather than ultimately reducing the State Board from 19 members to five, the board will transition to seven members appointed by the governor.

The legislation also establishes experience requirements intended to provide representation from rural, suburban and urban school districts, vocational schools and ESCs, as well as community schools and chartered nonpublic schools. These changes will take effect Oct. 9 and will be implemented as existing State Board terms expire.

CFO/TREASURER: Abby Lorenzen reported that auditors from Clark, Schaefer, and Hackett will be onsite in October to begin fieldwork for the annual audit. Their onsite work is expected to last approximately one week, although additional work will continue after they leave.

The ESC received its FY27 NBHP Wellness Grant funds, which support annual wellness programs and employee incentive rewards. Rooms have also been secured for board members and administration attending the OSBA Capital Conference. Lorenzen reviewed proposals for the ESC’s copier contract, which expires in October.

Both proposals offered significant savings compared with the current contract, with Perry ProTech providing the lowest projected overall cost. Based on anticipated usage, the Perry ProTech proposal is expected to save approximately $74,000 over the five-year contract period. Lorenzen recommended board approval of Perry ProTech as the ESC’s copier provider. The Finance Committee will meet at 5:40 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Buckeye Conference Room, prior to the board meeting.

DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Jill Gilliland reported that ODEW selected Hicksville, Evergreen, Archbold and Defiance City Schools to participate in Cohort 1a Special Education Desk Reviews. The NwOESC will support participating districts throughout this new process by facilitating collaboration, sharing information and learning alongside district teams.

ESC staff assigned to these districts will also participate in required training. The review process will continue throughout the 2026-27 school year and includes team development, data review and root cause analysis, One Plan development, and implementation and monitoring.

The IEC will host an open house on Friday, Oct. 16, for area administrators. Visitors will have an opportunity to see the great work happening in the IEC Behavioral Classrooms, Opportunity School/Suspension Center and Autism Classrooms.

DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: Andy Hunter shared that Senate Bill 19 will bring several changes to mathematics instruction, assessment and intervention in Ohio schools.

The legislation changes K-3 diagnostic assessment requirements and requires academic intervention for students who score Limited on applicable state mathematics and English language arts assessments or diagnostics.

Schools will also be required to develop math and reading improvement plans for identified students. In addition, SB 19 expands opportunities for advanced mathematics, including pathways that may allow qualifying sixth-grade students to accelerate through seventh- and eighth-grade mathematics and move into Algebra the following year.

The Curriculum Department is working with area administrators and curriculum directors to better understand these requirements and identify training, resources and supports for implementation. Hunter also shared that several Curriculum Department consultants are participating in state training to serve on three-person Instructional Implementation Teams.

These teams will support districts that received a 1- or 2-star rating on the literacy component of the 2025 state report card. Consultants are being trained to use a literacy learning-walk tool that examines instructional trends across classrooms, identifies areas of strength and helps determine opportunities for continued growth. This work will provide an additional layer of targeted literacy support for districts across the region.

DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY AND OPERATIONS: Chad Rex reported that the Cybersecurity Co-Pilot Quarterly Business Review was held this month with Superintendent Kerri Weir and Lorenzen. He noted that the updated report showed strong progress toward improving and maintaining the organization’s security posture, with development and implementation of the Incident Response Plan identified as a key focus moving forward.

Rex shared that the solar field project remains in a waiting pattern as the insurance claim and technical details related to panel installation are addressed. He added that roof repairs are also needed at the Independence Education Center, where a potential hail damage insurance claim is being evaluated while the organization awaits the report and a repair quote.

Additionally, Rex stated that the migration to network-based fire monitoring is now in place. He explained that the remaining legacy analog lines will be eliminated in conjunction with the transition to the new door access system, which is anticipated to move forward within the coming months.

Rex highlighted the start of this year’s professional network meetings. Technology leaders will meet monthly from September through May, while transportation supervisors and maintenance technicians/supervisors will meet three times during the year.

Rex reported that beginning with the 2026-27 school year, van drivers will be required to complete four hours of annual in-service training, an increase from the current two-hour requirement. He noted that this change will be incorporated into future transportation training efforts.

Finally, Rex shared that he will attend the EdTech Leaders Alliance Conference in Columbus in October. He expressed appreciation for the continued opportunity to participate in professional learning and networking with K-12 educational technology leaders from across Ohio.

CONSENT ITEMS

The board approved the following consent items:

Minutes from the regular board meeting held Aug. 25, 2026.

Financial transactions – appropriation modifications, transfers and advances, and monthly financial reports.

AGREEMENTS

The board approved the following service agreements and MOUs:

Perry ProTech to provide to NwOESC, Tiered Copier/Printer Equipment and Services for the period of 9/22/26-9/22/31.

NwOESC to provide to Anthony Wayne Local Schools, Instructional Services at the Liberty Education Center for the 2026-27 academic year.

NwOESC to provide to Defiance City Schools/Holy Cross Catholic School, Speech Therapy Services for the period of 8/15/26-6/15/27.

NwOESC to provide to Edon Northwest Local Schools, ELL Specialist Services for the period of 8/15/26-6/15/27.

NwOESC to provide to Paulding Exempted Village Schools, Special Education Supervision Services for the period of 8/15/26-6/15/27.

NwOESC to provide to Van Wert City Schools, Independence Education Center Services and Related Services-Speech Therapy for the period of 8/25/26-6/15/27.

The board approved resolutions to appoint the following to the 4CCC Joint Vocational School District Board of Education, each for a three-year term of office to commence Jan. 1, 2027, and expire Dec. 31, 2029:

Lori Weber (Defiance County)

Stephanie Parsons (Fulton County)

Deborah Gerken (Williams County)

PERSONNEL

The board approved the following personnel consent items:

Resignations

Teresa Kimpel, instructional assistant – autism, effective 9/21/2026

Kristen Lee, paraprofessional, effective 8/6/2026

Hanna McCabe, instructional assistant – autism, effective 9/1/2026

Cora Schwab, instructional assistant – autism, effective 9/21/2026

Brieanna Verburg, paraprofessional, effective 9/9/2026

Certified limited contracts (one year)

Courtney Hollenbeck, 8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Courtney Hollenbeck, 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Terra Peggs, 8/31/2026-7/31/2027

Classified limited contracts (one year)

Brandy Carrizales, 9/14/2026-7/31/2027

Jessika Clymer, 9/10/2026-7/31/2027

Kameron Dishop, 9/1/2026-7/31/2027

Heidi Garretson, 9/15/2026-7/31/2027

Teresa Kimpel, 9/21/2026-7/31/2027

Hanna McCabe, 8/31/2026-7/31/2027

Mason Ritter, 9/10/2026-7/31/2027

Brieanna Verburg, 9/8/2026-7/31/2027

Micayla Weisenburger, 9/1/2026-7/31/2027

First semester 2026-27 teaching assignments

Madison Ball, intervention specialist, Independence Education Center

Lorelei Beasley-Tonjes, intervention specialist, Independence Education Center

Bobbi Burke, intervention specialist, Patrick Henry Elementary School

Mallery Cardarelli, intervention specialist – preschool teacher/itinerant, Defiance City Schools

Heather Diehl, intervention specialist – preschool teacher, Pike-Delta-York Local Schools

Courtney Hollenbeck, intervention specialist, Holgate Elementary School

Sandra Klausing, intervention specialist – preschool teacher, Defiance City Schools

Donna Lirot, intervention specialist, Independence Education Center

Rebecca Lutz, intervention specialist, Wauseon Primary School

Terra Peggs, intervention specialist – preschool teacher, Montpelier Elementary School

Michelle Rodger, intervention specialist – hearing impaired, Archbold High School

Jennifer Rodriguez, intervention specialist, Wauseon Middle School

Bronwyn Seiler, intervention specialist, Independence Education Center

Shanna Sidle, intervention specialist – hearing impaired, NwOESC multiple locations

2026-27 substitute paraprofessionals: Rita Bare, Joni Culler, Susan Davis, Heidi Garretson, Riley Gorey, Meghan Grieser, Ashlee Grunden, Brienne Hetrick, Katelyn Konrad, Jessica Newman, Machetta Porter and Sharon Sobota.

2026-27 substitute teachers: Ethan Adams, Melissa Amos, Caitlan Bales, Rita Bare, Kevin Boesger, Clinton Bostelman, Cliff Brown, Riley Brown, Kristin Campos, Tina Chambers, Katelyn Eldridge, Danica Ford, Jenna Gibson, Riley Gorey, Sophia Green, Meghan Grieser, Ashlee Grunden, Tegan Hamilton, Faith Harding, Rachel Haver, Abigail Herman, Samantha Hernandez, Brienne Hetrick, Ingrid Hoffman, Breanna Huffman, Jessica Keppeler, Ashton Kessler, Rebecca McClarren, Kami McKanna, Andrew McMaster, Jill McMurray, Adrian Mendoza, Eadyn Miller, Shannon Miller, Catherine Minard, Katelyn Moreno, Makayla Murphy, Joseph Nye, Autumn Peoples, Ashley Plotts, Machetta Porter, Joni Poynter, Allie Ruffer, Allison Salmi, Meghan Schweikert, Sydney Shilling, Brooke Sintobin, Sara Upham and Rebecca Westrick.

21st Century staff

Site coordinator: Defiance Middle School – Melissa Barnhart

Teachers: Defiance Middle School – Lauren Helton, Matthew Manson, Kristin Siler

Program assistants: Defiance Elementary – Jenna Bishop, Michelle Wright

Student teachers, interns and volunteers

Myah Greene, field experience as a BGSU student, fall 2026, placed with Mary Beth Beck

Paige McGowan, field experience as a BGSU student, fall 2026, placed with Mary Beth Beck

Roya Rahimi, practicum as a BGSU student, fall 2026, placed with Kaitlin Kersey

Johanna Tester, field experience as a BGSU student, fall 2026, placed with Christi Ranzau

Van driver: NwOESC – Brooke Lerma

INFORMATION/DISCUSSION ITEMS

NwOESC Business Advisory Council – Minutes from the May 5, 2026, quarterly meeting were reviewed.

NwOESC Business Advisory Council – The annual BAC plan for FY27 was shared and will be submitted to ODEW by Sept. 30.

The OSBA Northwest Region Fall Conference is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at North Baltimore Middle/High School in North Baltimore, Ohio.

The OESCA Annual Awards Brunch will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, in conjunction with the OSBA Capital Conference.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Weir shared several updates highlighting the work underway across the NwOESC and the continued focus on serving staff, member districts and community partners. The administrative team is once again developing annual departmental priorities to guide its work throughout the 2026-27 school year.

A draft is currently in progress and will be shared with the board over the coming months for input and discussion. These priorities will help keep the work focused while continuing to respond to the evolving needs of districts and students.

On Sept. 10, the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Northwest Ohio ESC and Four County ADAMhs Board hosted the sixth annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Breakfast at the ESC. Nearly 110 representatives from area schools and community agencies participated.

The event has become a meaningful annual tradition and an important opportunity to bring schools and community partners together around suicide prevention and awareness.

The Northern Buckeye Health Plan (NBHP) was set to establish 2027 health, dental and vision insurance rates in late September. Weir and Lorenzen will keep the board informed as rates are finalized and as the potential impact on employee benefits becomes clearer.

The ESC will also be reaching out to member districts this fall through the NwOESC District Partnership and Needs Survey. The survey is an important opportunity to listen to districts and better understand what is working well, where the ESC can improve and how it can continue to be a valuable partner in the years ahead. Weir emphasized the importance of using this feedback to help shape future services and priorities.

Members of the NwOESC administrative team, general/gifted consultants and special education supervisors attended the OESCA Fall Conference in Columbus on Sept. 8 and 9. In addition to receiving state-level updates and connecting with colleagues from across Ohio, the team took part in a team-building experience that provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships and talk about the ESC’s commitment to service. Weir shared her appreciation for the team and the many roles they play in supporting NwOESC staff and member districts.

Weir also highlighted the ESC’s continued efforts to strengthen connections with the local business community. On Sept. 1, she joined Mike Remer, director of the Fulton County Economic Development Council, for a segment on WMTR 96.1 with Max Smith.

The conversation focused on the partnership between the NwOESC Business Advisory Council and local businesses, as well as a new student innovation challenge that will be piloted in Fulton County this year. Weir expressed her appreciation for the relationship with Remer and the opportunities it provides to connect education, students and the business community in meaningful ways.

The board entered into executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official. No action was taken upon exiting the executive session.

With all business complete, the meeting adjourned at 6:56 p.m. The next regular meeting of the board will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold.