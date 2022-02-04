Martha “Marty” Suntken (1955-2022)

Facebook

Martha J. (Marty) Harger Suntken passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with her husband Tom by her side.

She was born October 26, 1955, to Dean and Donna (Haughey) Harger. Marty married Thomas Suntken on June 18, 1976, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church.

They enjoyed 45 years of marriage together. He survives in Hamilton. She was a life-long nurse working for Dr. Pham and Dr. Chupp in Fremont and Dr. Mohandas and Dr. Lal in Angola and Fort Wayne.

She loved and cared for her patients like family and made many life-long friends. She was a member of the Hamilton Fish and Game Club and the Hamilton United Methodist Church.

Marty was so proud of her surviving children Amanda (Joe) Brennan of Columbia City and Trevor (Amanda) Suntken of Butler. She was the devoted grandma of three-year-old Kyla Suntken.

Marty is also survived by her mother, Donna J. Harger; siblings Suzie (Pat) Tyler, Jim (Cindy) Harger, Jeff (Pam) Harger, Jo Harger, and Lori (David) Dove; in laws Kathy (Rich) Merillat and Sandy Keller. She was a favorite aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt of numerous nieces and nephews who called her “the fun aunt.” Marty is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a son, Justin Thomas Suntken; her father, Dean Harger; parents-in-law Ed and Marge Suntken; brother-in-law Dan Keller.

Marty will be remembered fondly by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends as a friendly, happy, and caring person who enjoyed life to its fullest.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 10:00AM-12:00PM at the Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 South Wayne Street, Hamilton. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon officiated by Rodney Snyder. Interment will follow at Eddy Cemetery, rural Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Memorials may be directed to the Liv It Up Foundation, PO Box 22, Pleasant Lake, IN 46779.

The family would like to thank the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department EMTs, Steuben County’s EMS Department, Corner Rodney Snyder, and Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home for their professional, caring assistance.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com