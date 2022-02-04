Hugh Lesnet (1948-2022)

Facebook

Hugh J. Lesnet, 73 of Edon, Ohio passed away early Tuesday morning, February 1, 2022 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born on October 15, 1948 in Angola, Indiana to George W. and L. Eleanor (Briner) Lesnet.

Hugh graduated from Edon High School in 1966 and then went to Adrian College and obtained a degree in Business Administration in 1970.

On December 7, 1976 he married Kathleen A. Gerullis and she survives. Hugh is a member of the West Eagle Creek Presbyterian Church in Montpelier and during college was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha social fraternity.

Hugh was involved with several various occupations over his lifetime. His final job and by far his favorite occupation was working as a rural postal carrier in the areas of Angola, Devil’s Lake and Edon.

Hugh enjoyed watching Big Ten football. He especially waited with great anticipation on how his grandchildren were doing and the outcomes of all their sporting events.

He is survived by a son Chad (Stephanie) Lesnet of Westfield, Indiana; four grandchildren Malachi, Elijah, Samuel and Keziah Lesnet; two sisters Janet Beggs of Pasadena, California and Nora Lesnet of Orange, California.

Hugh was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Gary Lesnet.

In accordance to Hugh’s wishes there will be no services or visitation at this time.

Donations may be given to the family for the establishment of a scholarship fund being established in memory of his niece Kelly Schaffter.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com