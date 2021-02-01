Mental Health Recommendations During Pandemic

By: Jennifer Gardner

2020 was a year full of unprecedented events, with the pandemic being one of the main events affecting all of us. Even if you have not contracted COVID-19, or known anyone that did, the impacts are still felt. Whether you trust the science, or think it’s a hoax, you will still be affected.

We are still learning all the short-term and long-term effects from Covid, so what about the mental health affects?

There have been a few studies trying to address that very question. Given that there hasn’t been enough time to study all the effects, most studies thus far are case studies and/or based on similar events. We must start addressing and studying the mental health effects in order to understand it.

It goes without saying, between the civil unrest and pandemic, many have struggled with PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder) reactions. Traumatic responses can be long lasting and can interfere with a normal functioning life.

Not everyone will succumb to mental health challenges during a crisis. Some people are very resilient and find strength in challenges. Personally, I think it’s important to see what works for those who end up suffering mentally, to help them adapt.

There will also be those who are at higher risk for the impacts of mental health. Those at higher risk need extra monitoring and need to be taught skills to help them adapt.

The pandemic has created a lack of human connection due to the quarantine and social distancing. The lack of human connection leads to increased loneliness and isolation. Loneliness and isolation can alone cause psychosis, anxiety, depression, or worsening of personality disorders. What can be done?

Early intervention is important. In order to catch it early, there are some things to look for. First there has been a COVID Stress Scale that’s been developed and second there are certain behaviors to look for.

Some of the behaviors to look for are anxiety, depression, self-isolation distress, panic buying, and avoidance behaviors. If you or anyone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis, seek professional help, it’s out there.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), mental health issues need to be addressed now and more research is needed to avoid longterm effects on our mental health. In the meantime, there are some ways to help you and your loved one’s cope. Make sure you’re getting outside and getting fresh air.

Journaling can help you express what you’re going through. Reach out to a good friend or join an online support group. It’s important to talk about your feelings and have that human connection, even if just online. Reach out to those who are vulnerable and/or elderly to ensure they don’t fall victim to the effects of isolation.

Ohio has a strong sense of community and that’s what we need. We may not be able to continue life as normal yet, but we can certainly be there for each other and make sure our loved ones and neighbors are making it through.

Most importantly, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Many are willing to help and even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

I for one, have to reach out for help during this challenging time myself. I have always been so proud to be a nurse practitioner, but found that the lack of respect and belief in the healthcare system has impacted my mental health.

I find myself wanting to isolate and avoid people. Fear and anxiety has caused me to have a couple mental health crisis. I am unable to work in a hospital setting or able to go in large groups. I’m not sure if these fears will ever ease.

I have always had a laid back happy go lucky personality, but this extreme stress makes me someone I don’t like. When I find myself spiraling, I journal, talk with friends, take a walk, create art, and write. Being in my happy zone can often help avoid a full-blown crisis.

For when my regular activities don’t help, I have gotten medical treatment, and that’s ok. Its ok not to be ok. The nursing staff and physicians risk their lives to help improve ours, and I’ll forever be grateful and proud. It helps now, just knowing they are there if I need them, or if anyone that I love needs them.