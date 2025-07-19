Metamora Chamber Reviews Party In The Park & Local Economy

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MEETING … The Metamora Chamber of Commerce meeting saw good attendance during its July meeting. Around thirty people came to enjoy dinner and hear about the chamber.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Members of the Metamora Chamber of Commerce met this past week on Tuesday, July 16. The meeting began at 6:22 p.m. following a dinner, with m...