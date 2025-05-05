Metamora Earns 2024 Tree City USA Recognition From Arbor Day Foundation

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TREE COMMISSION MEMBERS … John Pupos, Lee Ann Miller, Sandy Witt, Chairman Rick Meiring and his spouse, Karen Meiring are shown at the awards banquet in Bowling Green on April 16 where the village was presented with an award becoming a Tree City USA. Not pictured – Tree Commission member Lynette Beroske.

TREE PLANTING … A tree was planted at Metamora Community Park on September 27, 2024, during an Arbor Day event hosting Evergreen Elementary 3rd graders. Pictured from left to right are Mayor Cathy Mossing, Tree Commission members John Pupos, Rick Meiring, Lee Ann Miller and Village maintenance workers Anthony Jagodiznski and Kyle Condon.

PRESS RELEASE – The Arbor Day Foundation named the Village of Metamora a 2024 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to plant, grow, and maintain trees to benefit its community.

To earn Tree City USA recognition, a city must uphold four core standards, including maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and participating in an Arbor Day celebration.

“We all have a role to play in shaping our future and tree champions like Metamora are leading the way,” said Michelle Saulnier, Vice President of Programs at the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees are a critical infrastructure, building resiliency and fostering good health in our nation’s cities.”

“We’re proud Metamora is among the arbor Day Foundation’s growing network of communities dedicated to creating positive impact through trees.”

Trees are proven to help mitigate the urban heat island effect, reduce stormwater runoff, improve air quality, and boost mental and physical health. When the right trees are planted in the right places, they can reduce traffic noise, increase property values, and lower energy costs for homeowners.

Village representatives were presented with the award at the Northwest Ohio Tree City Awards program held in Bowling Green on April 16, 2025.

“Our Tree Commission consists of Lynette Beroske, Lee Ann Miller, John Pupos, Sandy Witt and is headed by Rick Meiring.”

“This commission has worked extremely hard this past year to make this recognition possible. The Village appreciates the time and effort put forth by these residents,” said Mayor Cathy Mossing.