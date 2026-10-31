Metamora Man Found Guilty Of Theft In Fulton County

On Oct. 29, 2026, a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury found Joseph Johnson, 40, of Metamora, Ohio, guilty of theft, a felony of the fifth degree, according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Fulton County grand jury had previously indicted Johnson for the Feb. 1, 2026, offense, when he, with purpose to deprive the owner of property, knowingly obtained or exerted control over various merchandise items without the owner’s consent.

The jury of five men and seven women deliberated approximately 30 minutes before returning its guilty verdict. The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Allma-Tadema Miller. Johnson was represented by attorney Joseph Urenovitch.

The court ordered a presentence investigation, and Johnson’s bond was continued.