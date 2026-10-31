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Serenity Spring Women’s Recovery House Dedicates Playground

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Serenity Spring Women’s Recovery House in Wauseon held a playground dedication Friday, Oct. 23, celebrating a new space for children to play and build bonds with their mothers.

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