METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Numerous Items Pertaining To Village Ballfields

The Metamora Village Council held their meeting on Monday, March 18th. The meeting began at 8:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Minutes from the March 4th meeting were approved first before the Mayor’s report was presented. Included in the report were the following items.

A review of the sheriff’s report and approval for the purchase of an app for $7.00 a month from Habitec Security for remote alarm access.

At the Fulton County Economic Development Awards, ACP was nominated for Business of the Year, and the Evergreen Library was nominated for Community Leadership of the Year.

...