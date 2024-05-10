METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Party In The Park

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE COUNCIL

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Members of the Metamora Village Council held their meeting on Monday, May 6th. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance, before minutes from the April 15th meeting were approved.

Council first recognized visitors, with Jeff Truckor being present to discuss the Metamora Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Truckor presented council with proof of liability and liquor liability, as well as a copy of the F-Permit, which needs to be re-done online.

The lease payment, security deposit, and lease paperwork have a...