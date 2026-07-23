Michael Quillen Pleads Guilty In Williams County Amish Buggy Hit-and-Run; Agrees To Pay $750,538 In Restitution

The Williams County Prosecutor’s Office announces that Michael D. Quillen entered guilty pleas to multiple felony charges stemming from a serious hit-and-run incident involving an Amish buggy in November 2025 and the subsequent hiding of Mr. Quillen’s vehicle. This resolution ensures accountability, secures restitution, and prevents victims from having to testify at trial.

On Thursday, July 23, 2026, Mr. Quillen pleaded guilty to three counts of Failure to Stop After an Accident and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

Under the plea agreement, the State of Ohio and Mr. Quillen jointly recommend to the Court that his sentence be 47 months in prison, consisting of 30 months for the Tampering with Evidence charge to be served consecutively to a 17-month prison term on the Failure to Stop charges, as the prison terms imposed in the Failure to Stop charges will merge at sentencing under Ohio law. Mr. Quillen further agrees to pay $750,538.37 in restitution to the victims in this case, which is the amount of the victims’ medical bills and local emergency response costs.

If the full restitution amount is paid prior to sentencing, the State will not object to a request for judicial release from prison at such time as the Court deems it appropriate. If the restitution is not paid in full before sentencing, the State will object to any judicial-release request filed by Mr. Quillen for the entire 47-month prison term. If Mr. Quillen were to receive judicial release, then he would be subject to community control, and the remaining sentence would be held over his head for imposition in the event of a violation of community control. If Mr. Quillen were to complete the entire prison sentence, he will still be subject to post-release control.

This resolution ensures that the victims and their families receive full financial recompense, as Mr. Quillen has agreed to pay the entire restitution amount requested. One of the most meaningful accomplishments of this resolution is that it provides timely relief to the victims and their families, sparing them the ongoing stress and hardship of substantial, mounting medical bills. Further, the victims and their family will not have to testify, avoiding additional trauma and allowing them to focus on recovery. The agreement has been made at the wishes of the victims.

The plea agreement ensures that Mr. Quillen will serve a prison term closely aligned with the full measure permitted under current Ohio case law, while also providing for the payment of the full restitution requested by the victims—achieved without the necessity of a criminal trial or civil litigation for the medical bills.

“I am very happy with this outcome. After multiple meetings with the victims, who are such kind and wonderful people and with their support, we have helped significantly with their medical bills, while at the same time holding Mr. Quillen responsible for his criminal acts,” said Emil G. Gravelle III, Williams County Assistant Prosecutor.

The Williams County Prosecutor’s Office extends formal appreciation to the agencies whose coordinated efforts made this resolution possible: Ohio State Highway Patrol, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County Communications Agency, Williams County Emergency Management and 911 Services, Williams County EMS, Superior Township Fire & EMS, Montpelier Fire Department, and Williams County Victim Assistance Program.

— Press Release

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