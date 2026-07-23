Suzan Westmeyer (1936 – 2026)

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(Lifelong Registered Nurse)

With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Suzan Westmeyer, age 89, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, on July 22, 2026.

Suzan departed this world surrounded by her loving family at home, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and dedication.

Born on December 10, 1936, to Charles and Hilda Stroud, Suzan was the fourth youngest of fourteen siblings.

She grew up in a bustling, loving household, which instilled in her a deep sense of family values that she carried throughout her life. She is now reunited with her dear parents, all her siblings, and her cherished husband, Bernard Westmeyer, who preceded her in death.

Suzan was a proud graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1954. She pursued her passion for nursing at St. Vincent’s School of Nursing, where she earned her Registered Nurse degree in 1957.

As a dedicated nurse, Suzan touched countless lives with her compassion and care, serving as a beacon of hope and healing for those who were fortunate to be under her care.

On September 27, 1958, Suzan married the love of her life, Bernard Westmeyer. Together, they built a beautiful family, raising five children: Theresa (George) Shaughnessey, Anne (Pat) Mahn, Tina Badas, Jean (Ken) Priest, and James Westmeyer. Suzan’s family was her greatest joy, and she delighted in the company of her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, each of whom brought her immense happiness and pride.

An active member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church, Suzan lived her faith through service and community involvement. Her hobbies included playing bingo, crocheting beautiful pieces for her loved ones, and cherishing every moment spent with her family. Suzan’s warmth and generosity left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone she encountered.

A private funeral ceremony will be held to honor Suzan’s life and legacy. Her family invites those who wish to remember Suzan to do so by donating to a charity of their choice, a testament to her lifelong commitment to helping others.

Suzan’s gentle spirit, unwavering faith, and boundless love for her family will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew her. As we say goodbye, we hold on to the memories and the love she shared, knowing she will forever remain in our hearts.