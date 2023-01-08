Michigan Man Arrested In Connection With Armed Robbery Of Defiance Carryout

On January 7, 2023 at 9:36 p.m. the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at Stop and Go, 1910 E. Second St., with the suspect fleeing in a vehicle with an undetermined amount of cash.

The investigation has resulted in the arrest of Jesse W. Kovala, age 28, Gibraltar, Michigan, who was charged with Aggravated Robbery a Felony of the 1st Degree.

On January 8, 2023 at 2:39 a.m., the Defiance Police Department responded to a threats complaint at Super 8 Motel 1053 Hotel Dr., Defiance.

The investigation resulted in the suspect from the armed robbery being identified as Jesse W. Kovala, Gibraltar, Michigan that had fled from the robbery, earlier in Defiance at Stop and Go, 1910 E. Second St., Defiance.

Mr. Kovala was charged with Aggravated Robbery after Mr. Kovala resisted arrest. Mr. Kovala was transported to Defiance Regional Medical Center and later released, and transported to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and will appear in Defiance Municipal Court on January 9, 2023 at 8:15 a.m.

Assisting both Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Defiance Police Department in the investigation were Defiance County Job and Family Services, Defiance County Victim’s Assistance, and Defiance Fire Department.

Additional charges are pending against Mr. Kovala from both Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Defiance Police Department.