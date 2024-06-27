The Michigan State Police have held a brief press conference near today’s shooting location in Hillsdale County, confirming that the officer involved has succumbed to injuries. Further details on the shooting have been released, with updates provided shortly. The Village Reporter has decided to withhold the officer’s name until confirmation that the next of kin has fully been notified.

-Forrest R. Church, Publisher

In a tragic incident that has shaken the Hillsdale County community, a sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop on June 27, 2024. The suspect, Eric Michael Fiddler, was later shot and killed by officers after an extensive manhunt.

The incident began in the early afternoon when a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Beecher Road and Lamb Road in Jefferson Township. During the stop, the suspect, Eric Michael Fiddler, produced a handgun and shot the deputy unprompted. The deputy was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, Fiddler fled on foot into a wooded area near the scene of the traffic stop. Authorities quickly launched a manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including K9 units, aviation crews, and emergency support teams. Fiddler was described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing approximately 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, and he was considered armed and dangerous.

After several hours of searching, authorities located Fiddler at approximately 6:15 p.m. in a field near the corner of Culbert and Aatt Road South. When officers attempted to take him into custody, Fiddler opened fire, prompting officers to return fire, resulting in his death. Michigan State Police confirmed that there is no longer a threat to the public.

The death of the deputy has left the Hillsdale County community in mourning.