Suspect In Hillsdale County Deputy’s Shooting Killed

Eric Michael Fiddler, the suspect in the shooting of a Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy, was shot and killed following an extensive manhunt. The incident, which has gripped the local community, unfolded on June 27, 2024, near the intersection of Beecher Road and Lamb Road in Jefferson Township.

According to Michigan State Police, the shooting occurred in the early afternoon, leaving a deputy injured and requiring immediate medical attention . The deputy was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where they received treatment for their injuries. The area was quickly cordoned off as an active crime scene, and the public was advised to avoid the vicinity.

Eric Michael Fiddler, described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing approximately 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, was identified as the suspect. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and was considered armed and dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including K9 units, aviation crews, and emergency support teams, were deployed to locate Fiddler.

After hours of intensive searching, authorities successfully located Fiddler. Michigan State Police confirmed that Fiddler was no longer a threat to the public. The details surrounding the exact circumstances of his death have not been fully disclosed, but it has been confirmed that Fiddler was shot and killed during the confrontation.

The shooting and subsequent manhunt have left the Hillsdale County community in shock.