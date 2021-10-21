Midwest’s Premier Woodcarver’s Show Closes Season At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – The Sauder Village Woodcarver’s Show, “The Art of Wood,” will be held on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 in Founder’s Hall. The Midwest’s premiere showcase for wood artisans and craftspeople, this annual event features demonstrations and unique, hand-crafted items for sale.

“Our 34th annual Woodcarver’s Show will be bigger and better than ever as we welcome not only woodcarvers but also woodworkers, wood turners, and other artists who create one-of-a-kind art pieces,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager.

“Guests will enjoy visiting with our exhibitors, watching demonstrations, and shopping at this juried art show featuring wood artisans!”

Founder’s Hall will be filled with skilled wood artisans showcasing hand-crafted works of art during this two-day event. Not only will guests have a chance to see the artists and purchase their works, they will also be able to learn more about this traditional art form through various demonstrations.

Some of the exhibitor specialties for this annual show include hand-crafted wildlife, caricatures, bowls, cutting boards, plaques, ornaments, and so much more. There will also be items from artists specializing in scroll saw work, relief and chip carving, woodturning, and one of a kind artistic sculptural pieces.

The 2021 show will feature unique shopping with a variety of hand-crafted wood art as well as specialty vendors selling carving tools and supplies.

Alec LaCasse, the 2021 guest artist, is an inspiring young artist from the Detroit area whose specialty is carving the realistic face using both wood and stone.

His artworks include: “Christ with a Crown of Thorns,” “Geometric Greenman,” and “Sleeping Woman”. In addition to his creative carving, Alec is also the founder of the Fundamentals of Woodcarving School where he teaches both online and in person.

With more than a decade as a professional artist, he launched “The Alec LaCasse Show,” a podcast where he interviews experts in woodcarving and business. Alec will be demonstrating during the show and is teaching a workshop on October 27 and 28.

His workshop will help students with tools and techniques to achieve realism in human expression by guiding with step-by-step instruction from start to finished piece. This class is offered in advance of the Woodcarver’s Show and is open to all skill levels.

Workshop details are available at https://saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/woodcarvers-show-sale/workshops-dinner-lecture

In addition to the Woodcarver’s Show, guests will want to plan time to experience the past in the Historic Village. Visitors can visit places like the Grist Mill, church, schools, print shop, general store, and many craft shops.

The Grime Home and barns are a fun place to experience life in the 1920s in rural Ohio. Guests can also experience the “roaring twenties” while visiting shops along the 1920s Main Street including a barbershop, theater, bank, grocery store, soda fountain and more! Other highlights of a visit to the Historic Village include a free train ride, unique shopping, and delicious ice-cream!

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, and homemade rolls – the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials.

The Doughbox Bakery is a hometown favorite offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more! For those looking to extend their stay, the Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub!

The Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, or riding bikes around Little Lake Erie.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. The Village will close for the season on Saturday, October 30.

Admission to the Woodcarver’s Show (open 10-5) and Historic Village is $20.00 for adults, $14.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.

Tickets into only the Woodcarver’s Show and Sale are only $9.00 and must be purchased in Founder’s Hall where the exhibit is located.

Make history of your very own this fall with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.