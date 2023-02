DONATION … The Millcreek-West Unity Area Foundation awarded a $2,500 check to Hilltop High School to help purchase new weight room equipment for the new building. The monies will be used to replace older equipment and create better use of space in the new weight room. Pictured left to right is Patsy Miller, President of the Millcreek-West Unity Area Foundation, presenting the check to Tony Gerig, Athletic Director of Hilltop High School. (PHOTO PROVIDED)