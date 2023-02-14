FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Final Ditch Hearing Held; Project Moving Forward

DITCH HEARING … Chief Deputy Engineer Rod Creager speaks to commissioners regarding the final hearing for Ditch 2145 – Busch. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, February 7th.

The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the previously held meeting on February 2nd before then approving the current agenda.