Millcreek-West Unity FFA Members Compete In District Contests, Attend National Convention

JOB INTERVIEW CONTEST … Ashtyn Sanders, Carlee Schaffner, Lillian Snow, Grace Schuurman, and Bryce Peters at the Sub-District Job Interview contest at Edgerton High School.

INTERVIEW COMPETITOR … Addi Smith participating in the Sub-District Job Interview contest at Edgerton High School.

ANIMAL MANAGEMENT TEAM … Aaden Judy, Cambria Reinbolt, Maggie Altman, Demi Hancock, Grace Schuurman, Ahlea Judy, and Ila Rice at the District 1 Animal Management Contest at Penta Career Center.

DAIRY CATTLE TEAM … Ashtyn Sanders, Myah Higgins, Daisy Baker, Addi Smith, Sophia Crossgrove, Rachel Dickinson, and Annalynn Bauman at Bok Dairy, Defiance, OH for the District 1 Dairy Cattle Evaluation contest.

MILK QUALITY CHAMPIONS … The 1st Place District 1 Milk Quality Team of Aubree Miklovic, Carlee Schaffner, Sophie Beck, Avery Thompson, Eliza Higgins, Tina Dickinson, Reese Eisel, and Zia Siegel.

NATIONAL CONVENTION … National FFA Convention Attendees: Bryce Peters, Jacob Stewart, Ayden Bennett, Zia Siegel, Alex Cox, Maggie Altman, and Miss Frey with Joscelyn Layman, American FFA Degree Recipient. (Missing from photo – Reese Eisel)

Starting off the month of October, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, the chapter had seven members, Maggie Altman, Aaden Judy, Ahlea Judy, Demi Hancock, Ila Rice, Cambria Reinbolt, and Grace Schuurman, travel to Penta Career Center to participate in the District 1 Animal Management CDE. They identified 50 species of companion animals and answered questions about the care and management of small animals. Then completed two practicums which included selecting supplies for the setup of a leopard gecko habitat and identifying a health problem in a reptile and explaining what the management protocol would be. The hard work and dedication the team put into practicing for this contest paid off as they placed 4th in the district and will be recognized as a District 1 top 4 placing team this spring.

The following day, on October 8th, fifteen of our members traveled to Defiance, Ohio to participate in the District 1 Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Milk Quality and Products CDEs. The Dairy Cattle Evaluation Team judged four classes of cows and heifers, completed a 25-question general knowledge test, and completed a pedigree and sire selection at Bok Dairy. The team included: Daisy Baker, Annalynn Bauman, Sophia Crossgrove, Rachel Dickinson, Myah Higgins, Ashtyn Sanders, and Addi Smith. They placed 8th at the contest with Myah placing 7th overall individually. The Milk Quality and Products team completed blind taste tests and had to correctly identify the samples of ten cheeses and dairy/non-dairy products, then indicate the milk fat content of the samples. They also had to detect defects in ten samples of milk, determine what the defect was, and to what severity. They then evaluated four California Mastitis Tests and determined if mastitis was present in the sample and to what severity. They also completed a 25-question general knowledge test and a team milk quality problem solving scenario. The team placed 1st in the district with five of the top ten placing individuals being MWU members: Tina Dickinson 1st, Aubree Miklovic 2nd, Reese Eisel 4th, Carlee Schaffner 5th, and Zia Siegel 9th! The team also included Sophie Beck, Eliza Higgins, and Avery Thompson.

In mid October, seven members traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the National FFA Convention and Expo. On October 21st, the group drove to Indianapolis and attended the concert of rising country music singers Avery Anna and Ty Myers.

October 22nd started with attending Opening Session 1B where Dr. Travis Park, National FFA Advisor, and Brooke Rollins, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, addressed the FFA members. Keynote Speaker, Professional Speaker, and former National FFA Officer from Indiana, Scott McKain, gave the members a message about leadership and the impact each person can have on others. After the session, members did some shopping at the FFA Shopping Mall and visited different vendors and colleges at the Career Expo, interacting with professionals from all 50 states and U.S. territories.

The group wrapped up the evening with a rodeo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, where they got some amazing seats right by the gates. Millcreek-West Unity FFA convention attendees were right in the action as they watched Bare Bronc, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding and entertainment from Three Hills Rodeo circuit.

On Friday, October 23rd, the convention attendees traveled to Louisville, KY for tours at Churchill Downs and Louisville Slugger. They started out the morning at Churchill Downs, where they learned about the history of the facility and about the greatest Thoroughbreds to have ever lived. After touring the track and facilities, they made Lucky Shoes using used horseshoes from horses that have raced on the track.

In the early afternoon, they toured Louisville Slugger to learn about what it takes to make a professional baseball bat. FFA members were able to see the whole production from start to finish of the making of wooden bats. They were able to walk around the museum and hold a piece of history as they were given the opportunity to hold a bat made special for a select group of major league players. The bats had even been used by those players in an MLB game.

On their way back to Indiana, they stopped in Martinsville for a tour at Hunter’s Honey Farm. At Hunter’s, members saw the whole process of honey production getting up close and personal with the bees and eventually being able to bottle their own honey and sample the variety of products that Hunter’s has to offer.

Saturday, October 24th was the final day of the National FFA Convention and Expo. Chapter members celebrated with Joscelyn Layman as she crossed the stage at Lucas Oil Stadium, wearing her Official Dress for the last time, to receive her American FFA Degree! They also cheered from afar with Carson Crossgrove and Conner Sanders who also earned their American FFA Degrees but were unable to attend the ceremony. This monumental achievement is earned by less than 1% of all FFA members and takes years of time and dedication of recordkeeping and hard work. These three have been amazing role models for the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter members, as well as the community.

Rounding out the month, on October 27th, six Millcreek-West Unity FFA members competed in the Sub-District Job Interview CDE at Edgerton High School. They submitted a cover letter and resume prior to the event and once there, completed a job application, went through a mock interview, and then wrote a follow-up letter based on the mock interview. Lillian Snow placed first, and Grace Schuurman was second in Division I Freshmen. Carlee Schaffner placed first in Division II Sophomores. Addi Smith placed first, and Ashtyn Sanders placed second in Division III Juniors. Bryce Peters placed third in Division IV Seniors. Lillian, Grace, Carlee, Addi, and Ashtyn moved on to the District 1 contest at Genoa High School on November 2nd.

— Information Provided

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