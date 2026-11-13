Barbara J. Spangler, 86, Former Life-Long Bryan Resident

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Surviving are her three daughters, Holly (Joe) Kolodka of Medina, Ohio, Penny (Paul) Stoll of Edon, Ohio, and Heidi (Doug) Schimmoeller of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Kristen (Mason) Weatherby, Kaitlin (Nate) Jordan, Nicole (Rob) Plair, Sydney (J.D.) Sprague, Dr. Tyler (Dr. Daniele) Schimmoeller M.D., Hannah (Alek) Schimmoeller-Smith and Austin (Danielle) Schimmoeller; eight great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Alexis Jordan, Camden and Caysen Sprague, Milo and Lennon Smith, Scottie Schimmoeller and Ronin Weatherby; and one brother, Don (Shirley) Ridenour of Hicksville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Duane.
Visitation for Barbara J. Spangler will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Private Funeral Services for Barbara will be held with Rev. Steve Rath officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Duane and Barbara Spangler Family Community Fund at the Bryan Area Foundation, P.O. Box 651, Bryan, Ohio 43506, Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814, or Senior 1 Care, 5750 Coventry Lane Suite 101, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com