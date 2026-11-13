Barbara J. Spangler, 86, Former Life-Long Bryan Resident

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(Clear Lake, Indiana Resident) Barbara J. Spangler, 86 years of Clear Lake, Indiana, and a former life-long resident of Bryan, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2026, in her home with her daughters by her side. Barbara was born August 29, 1940, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Donna (Lockhart) Ridenour. She was a 1958 graduate of Bryan High School. She married Herbert Duane Spangler on April 25, 1959, in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on August 9, 2023. Barbara was co-owner of Spangler Excavating along with her husband, Duane, which they operated for 23 years. They also founded Tru-Fast Corporation, in the basement of their home in 1981, which they sold in 2005. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan, Ohio, where she taught Sunday School. Barbara enjoyed golfing at Orchard Hills Country Club and spending time in Florida. What brought her immense joy was the time she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed acrylic painting and enjoyed cross-stitching and knitting. She was single-handedly known to keep Starbucks and Applebee’s in business.

Surviving are her three daughters, Holly (Joe) Kolodka of Medina, Ohio, Penny (Paul) Stoll of Edon, Ohio, and Heidi (Doug) Schimmoeller of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Kristen (Mason) Weatherby, Kaitlin (Nate) Jordan, Nicole (Rob) Plair, Sydney (J.D.) Sprague, Dr. Tyler (Dr. Daniele) Schimmoeller M.D., Hannah (Alek) Schimmoeller-Smith and Austin (Danielle) Schimmoeller; eight great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Alexis Jordan, Camden and Caysen Sprague, Milo and Lennon Smith, Scottie Schimmoeller and Ronin Weatherby; and one brother, Don (Shirley) Ridenour of Hicksville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Duane.

Visitation for Barbara J. Spangler will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Private Funeral Services for Barbara will be held with Rev. Steve Rath officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Duane and Barbara Spangler Family Community Fund at the Bryan Area Foundation, P.O. Box 651, Bryan, Ohio 43506, Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814, or Senior 1 Care, 5750 Coventry Lane Suite 101, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com