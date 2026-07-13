Montpelier’s Bean Days runs Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19, with the complete schedule of events printed below. Friday brings food stands, inflatables, a trivia challenge, the Chamber of Commerce Cruise-In Car Show, and the bean tasting and People’s Choice vote downtown, with bean judging by the Montpelier Veterans at 5:30 p.m. Saturday adds a Rotary breakfast, a co-ed slow pitch softball tournament, a trail walk and scavenger hunt, an ice cream social and community picture at Founders Park, the time capsule opening at Town Hall, and the Bean Days Parade — themed “250 Years of the American Spirit” — at 6:00 p.m. The weekend closes Sunday with an 11:00 a.m. worship service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, followed by a free lunch.
Montpelier Bean Days 2026: Full Schedule Of Events
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