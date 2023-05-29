Montpelier Class Of 1953 Holds 70th Reunion

REUNION … The Montpelier Class of 1953 70th reunion attendees are pictured as follows, front to back and left to right: Barbara Love, Marlene Bireley, Dorothy Kirk, Marva Whitney, Colleen Larson, Larry Baur, Ned Calvin, Bob Mercer, Homer Swank, and Bob Tom. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

While the Montpelier Class of 2023 prepared to graduate this Sunday, the Montpelier Class of 1953 held their 70th reunion on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Moose Lodge Family Center just outside of Montpelier.