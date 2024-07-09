Montpelier Council: Fire & Police Tax Levy To Be On November Ballot

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER, STAFF MILL STREET … Council hears from the owners of the Mill Street property again regarding their request to rezone the property for storage units.

By: Renea Kessler

The council meeting for the Village of Montpelier took place on Monday, July 8th. It commenced at 6:00 p.m. with a moment of silence followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

During the meeting, council approved the agenda for the July 8th meeting, as we...