PETTISVILLE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Volunteers Coaches Appointed For Volleyball & Golf

By: Amy Wendt

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

amy@thevillagereporter.com

The Pettisville Local School’s Board of Education met on Monday, July 8 for its regular July meeting with Brent Hoylman, Scott Rupp, Justin Rufenacht, and Pam Skates present while member Barry Hoylman was absent.

In personnel matters, the board approved Jenae Lammers and Sarah Hastings to serve as volunteer volleyball coaches, and Steve Hastings was appointed to serve as a volunteer coach for the golf team.

Stephanie Hamilton was added to the staff roster as a paraprofessional for 2024-2025. Addressing a late addi...