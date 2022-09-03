Montpelier @ Edgerton Football

Edgerton 35 Montpelier 0

EDGERTON – The underdog Locos kept the game close until Edgerton quarterback Corey Everetts hit Kadyn Picillio on 59 and 41-yard scoring strikes in the second quarter as Edgerton pulled away for a 35-0 win.

Everetts added two more touchdown passes and ran for a score as he had 350 yards of total offense. Picillio ended up with seven catches in the game for 216 yards and three scores.

Montpelier quarterback Grant Girrell was 21/40 passing for 121 yards and two interceptions in the loss.

UP NEXT: September 9th– Edgerton (3-0) @ Wayne Trace (1-2) 7pm; September 10th-Montpelier (0-3) vs. Tuscarawas Central Catholic (2-1) 2pm (@ Clyde HS)

Montpelier 0 0 0 0- 0

Edgerton 0 21 14 0- 35

E – Picillo 65-yd pass from Everetts (Gruver kick)

E – Picillo 51-yd pass from Everetts (Elden kick)

E – Herman 24-yd pass from Everetts (Elden kick)

E – Everetts 17-yd run (Elden kick)

E – Picillo 23-yd pass from Everetts (Elden kick)

View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.