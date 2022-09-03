Edgerton 35 Montpelier 0
EDGERTON – The underdog Locos kept the game close until Edgerton quarterback Corey Everetts hit Kadyn Picillio on 59 and 41-yard scoring strikes in the second quarter as Edgerton pulled away for a 35-0 win.
Everetts added two more touchdown passes and ran for a score as he had 350 yards of total offense. Picillio ended up with seven catches in the game for 216 yards and three scores.
Montpelier quarterback Grant Girrell was 21/40 passing for 121 yards and two interceptions in the loss.
UP NEXT: September 9th– Edgerton (3-0) @ Wayne Trace (1-2) 7pm; September 10th-Montpelier (0-3) vs. Tuscarawas Central Catholic (2-1) 2pm (@ Clyde HS)
Montpelier 0 0 0 0- 0
Edgerton 0 21 14 0- 35
E – Picillo 65-yd pass from Everetts (Gruver kick)
E – Picillo 51-yd pass from Everetts (Elden kick)
E – Herman 24-yd pass from Everetts (Elden kick)
E – Everetts 17-yd run (Elden kick)
E – Picillo 23-yd pass from Everetts (Elden kick)
View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
Be the first to comment on "Montpelier @ Edgerton Football"