Lake @ Archbold Football

September 3, 2022

Archbold 52 Lake 28

ARCHBOLD – After Lake (0-3) took a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter, the Bluestreaks answered with 28 straight points to take control on their way to a 52-28 win.

Carson Dominique accounted for two touchdowns on the ground during that stretch and he also was on the receiving end of a 55-yard TD toss from Cade Brenner.

Archbold piled up 617 yards of offense paced by Brenner’s 19/26 passing for 310 yards with a touchdown and Dominique ran 21 times for 212 yards and four scores.

UP NEXT: September 9th-Bryan (2-1) @ Archbold (3-0) 7pm

Lake           7  7   7  7 – 28

Archbold 10 21 14 7 – 52

A – Dominique 5-yd run (Kern kick)

L – Parsons 51-pass from Tobias (Caughorn kick)

A – Kern 36-yd field goal

L – Parsons 56-yd run (Caughorn kick)

A – Dominique 11-yd run (Kern kick)

A – Hurst 23-yd run (Kern kick).

A – Dominique 55-yd pass from Brenner (Kern kick)

A – Dominique 3-yd run (Kern kick)

L – Clay 31-yd pass from Tobias (Caughorn kick)

A – Gomez 5-yd run (Kern kick)

A – Dominique 18-yd run (Riley kick)

L – Clay 34-yd run (Caughorn kick)

View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN

Be the first to comment on "Lake @ Archbold Football"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*