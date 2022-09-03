Lake @ Archbold Football

Archbold 52 Lake 28

ARCHBOLD – After Lake (0-3) took a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter, the Bluestreaks answered with 28 straight points to take control on their way to a 52-28 win.

Carson Dominique accounted for two touchdowns on the ground during that stretch and he also was on the receiving end of a 55-yard TD toss from Cade Brenner.

Archbold piled up 617 yards of offense paced by Brenner’s 19/26 passing for 310 yards with a touchdown and Dominique ran 21 times for 212 yards and four scores.

UP NEXT: September 9th-Bryan (2-1) @ Archbold (3-0) 7pm

Lake 7 7 7 7 – 28

Archbold 10 21 14 7 – 52

A – Dominique 5-yd run (Kern kick)

L – Parsons 51-pass from Tobias (Caughorn kick)

A – Kern 36-yd field goal

L – Parsons 56-yd run (Caughorn kick)

A – Dominique 11-yd run (Kern kick)

A – Hurst 23-yd run (Kern kick).

A – Dominique 55-yd pass from Brenner (Kern kick)

A – Dominique 3-yd run (Kern kick)

L – Clay 31-yd pass from Tobias (Caughorn kick)

A – Gomez 5-yd run (Kern kick)

A – Dominique 18-yd run (Riley kick)

L – Clay 34-yd run (Caughorn kick)

