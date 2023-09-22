Montpelier @ Edon Varsity Volleyball

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.

Montpelier 3 Edon 0

MONTPELIER – Emily Manisaeng registered seven aces and added eight kills as Montpelier swept Edon in nonconference volleyball.

Lyla Mahan and Aleigha Hillard had 15 and 14 digs, respectively, for the Locos and Kelsie Bumb handed out 29 assists.

Edon was fronted by nine digs from Madison Baker and Genna Ripke with eight assists.

Montpelier d. Edon 25-19, 25-12, 25-11

Edon (2-10) – Genna Ripke: 8 assists, 4 digs; Madison Baker: 9 digs; Marley Moyer: 7 digs

Montpelier (5-7) – Lyla Mahan: 15 digs; Aleigha Hillard: 14 digs; Emily Manisaeng: 7 aces, 8 kills; Kelsie Bumb: 29 assists; Jada Uribes: 10 kills, 2 blocks

Junior Varsity: Montpelier, 25-10, 25-15