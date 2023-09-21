North Central @ Hilltop Varsity Volleyball

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.

Hilltop 3 North Central 0

WEST UNITY – Hilltop pulled out a win in the first set and cruised in the next two sets as they upped their overall record to 10-2 after disposing of the Eagles.

The Cadets racked up 12 aces as a team led by six from Elena VanArsdalen and five by Joscelyn Layman. VanArsdalen also tallied 13 assists while Libbie Baker added 11 kills.

Maddie Zimmerman had 14 digs to pace North Central and Anna Burt added 12 digs, six assists in the setback.

Hilltop d. North Central 25-23, 25-16, 25-16

North Central (3-9) – Maddie Zimmerman: 14 digs; Anna Burt: 12 digs, 6 assists; Cailyn Meyers: 8 digs, 9 assists

Hilltop (10-2) – Elena VanArsdalen: 18/20 serving, 6 aces, 47/47 setting, 13 assists; Joscelyn Layman: 15/16 serving, 5 aces, 36/36 setting, 12 assists; Libbie Baker: 25/30 hitting, 11 kills, 3 blocks; Brooklyn Kuszmaul: 19/22 serve receiving, 13 digs

Junior Varsity: Hilltop, 25-21, 25-17