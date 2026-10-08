Montpelier Graduate’s Estate Gift Creates Endowed Scholarship At Capital University

COLUMBUS — Brenda Lu Beach ’64 dedicated her professional life to educating children. Now, a $1.2 million estate gift to Capital University will extend that commitment to future generations by helping prepare students to become elementary teachers.

The gift establishes the Brenda Lu Beach Endowed Scholarship, which will support academically deserving Capital students with financial need who are preparing to become elementary teachers.

Beach earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Capital University after graduating from Montpelier High School in 1960.

She went on to spend her career as an elementary teacher, beginning at Millcreek-West Unity Schools and later teaching for many years in the Wooster City School District.

During her teaching career in the 1970s, Beach was also selected as a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar, an honor recognizing outstanding Ohio educators. Her commitment to education, and to helping others, remained a defining part of her life.

Those who knew Beach remembered her as deeply generous and quick to help people in need. Beach passed away on Dec. 18, 2025, at the age of 83.

“Brenda Beach devoted her professional life to helping children learn and flourish, and through this extraordinary gift, that work will continue for generations,” said Dr. Jared R. Tice, president of Capital University.

“As a Capital graduate, an elementary educator, and a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar, Brenda understood the profound influence a great teacher can have on a student’s life.

“Her legacy will now help future Capital educators discover and develop their own gifts, so they, in turn, can shape classrooms, communities, and countless lives. We are deeply grateful for her remarkable act of generosity and stewardship.”

For Capital’s School of Education, the endowed scholarship will provide lasting support for students who feel called to teach while strengthening the university’s ability to prepare educators for classrooms in Central Ohio and beyond.

“Our students came to Capital because they want to make a difference in the lives of children,” said Carmen S. Dixon, dean of the School of Education and associate professor.

“This scholarship will help future educators develop the knowledge, skills, and gifts they need to become exceptional teachers. Brenda’s generosity will have an impact well beyond Capital as our graduates carry that preparation into classrooms and communities for years to come.”

The gift also reflects the lasting role philanthropy can play in connecting a donor’s values with opportunities for future generations of students.

“Gifts like Brenda’s reflect a growing investment in the future of Capital University and in the next generation of educators who will shape the future of our communities,” said April Novotny, vice president for advancement and chief development officer.

“Philanthropy has an important role to play in making Capital education accessible and sustainable for students, while also strengthening the professions and communities they will go on to serve. We are deeply grateful for Brenda’s vision and for the lasting impact this gift will have on future Capital students.”

Beach’s gift ensures that a life devoted to education will continue opening doors for those who follow her, first as Capital students, then as teachers shaping the lives of their own students.