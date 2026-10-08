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SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Approve $43.50 Monthly Cybersecurity Fee After Minutes Correction

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The Springfield Township Trustees met in regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the township office.

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